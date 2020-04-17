How to watch the One World: Together at Home concert live stream online for free

We live in an interesting time. Everyone is being ordered to stay at home, sporting events, concerts, and everything else out there is being cancelled, and sometimes you just need to find a way to escape it all. Well, if you’re into music at all, you’ll want to tune into the One World: Together at Home concert which has some pretty big artists all ready to give you a nice performance.
Source: Global Citizen
The virtual event will benefit our frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization (WHO). Popular artists like Billie Joel, Taylor Swift, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and more will all be participating. Some of them will only appear in the online live stream portion, and others will perform on broadcast TV.
Be sure to check out our full guide below to see how you can tune in and watch it for free!
One World: Together at Home concert – When & where
The One World: Together at Home concert will stream on Saturday. April 18 and will be available both online and on TV. The online broadcasts start at 2 p.m. ET and run until 10 p.m., and the TV broadcast will kick off at 8 p.m.
How to stream One World: Together at Home concert from anywhere
While the event will be broadcasted in a lot of regions, some of the streams may not be as easy to access as others. Luckily, using a VPN makes it really easy to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?
Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the One World: Together at Home concert. Get in on this deal now!
Watch the One World: Together at Home concert for free in the U.S.
The concert is available just about everywhere you could imagine due to it being an event to support frontline workers and the WHO for all the work they are putting in right now. You’ll be able to stream it on ABC, AXS, CBS, Nat Geo, Bein, Viacom, and so many other places, but you may not have access to them, especially if you’ve already cut the cord. Luckily, there are a variety of options that will be offering free access to the performance, such as:
- Sling TV
- Hulu
- Amazon Prime Video
- AT&T TV Now
Sling TV is your best bet
A new Sling TV promo allows you to stream its 50+ channels for free each night from 5 p.m. until midnight ET. This means you can tune in and watch all the performances that show on TV at no cost to you, so be sure to get started with that now! Once you sign up, you have access every night until the promotion ends, so be sure to tune back in after to catch more great free TV.
The package includes 50+ channels, a free DVR, on-demand programming, and much more.
Sling TV
Watch the One World: Together at Home concert live as it happens with a FREE subscription to Sling TV.
One World: Together at Home artist list
There are two different parts to this event: one where artists just stream performances, and the other is the featured broadcasts that will appear on TV. The lists are broken down below so you can see which part your favorite artist is participating in.
Artists featured in the broadcast will include:
- Alicia Keys
- Amy Poehler
- Andrea Bocelli
- Awkwafina
- Billie Eilish
- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day
- Burna Boy
- Camila Cabello
- Celine Dion
- Chris Martin
- David & Victoria Beckham
- Eddie Vedder
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Elton John
- FINNEAS
- Idris and Sabrina Elb
- J Balvin
- Jennifer Lopez
- John Legend
- Kacey Musgraves
- Keith Urban
- Kerry Washington
- Lady Gaga
- Lang Lang
- Lizzo
- LL COOL J
- Lupita Nyong’o
- Maluma
- Matthew McConaughey
- Oprah Winfrey
- Paul McCartney
- Pharrell Williams
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- Sam Smith
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Shawn Mendes
- Stevie Wonder
- Taylor Swift
- Usher
Artists featured on streaming platforms will include:
- Adam Lambert
- Andra Day
- Angèle, Anitta
- Annie Lennox
- Becky G
- Ben Platt
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- Black Coffee
- Bridget Moynahan
- Burna Boy
- Cassper Nyovest
- Charlie Puth
- Christine and the Queens
- Common
- Connie Britton
- Danai Gurira
- Delta Goodrem
- Don Cheadle
- Eason Chan
- Ellie Goulding
- Erin Richards
- FINNEAS
- Heidi Klum, Hozier
- Hussain Al Jasmi
- Jack Black
- Jacky Cheung
- Jack Johnson
- Jameela Jamil
- James McAvoy
- Jason Segel
- Jennifer Hudson
- Jess Glynne
- Jessie J
- Jessie Reyez
- John Legend
- Juanes
- Kesha
- Lady Antebellum
- Lang Lang
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Lewis Hamilton
- Liam Payne
- Lili Reinhart
- Lilly Singh
- Lindsey Vonn
- Lisa Mishra
- Lola Lennox
- Luis Fonsi
- Maren Morris
- Matt Bomer
- Megan Rapinoe
- Michael Bublé
- Milky Chance
- Naomi Osaka
- Natti Natasha
- Niall Horan
- Nomzamo Mbatha
- P.K. Subban
- Picture This
- Rita Ora
- Samuel L Jackson
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Sebastián Yatra
- Sheryl Crow
- Sho Madjozi
- SOFI TUKKER
- SuperM
- The Killers
- Tim Gunn
- Vishal Mishra
- Zucchero
