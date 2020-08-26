How to watch the Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention officially kicked off Monday at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the third location of the event after it was moved twice due to restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The convention is set to feature a mix of online and in-person events.

The convention is scheduled to last two hours each night, Monday through Thursday, starting at 8:30PM ET.

The event is available to stream on the RNC’s official Facebook page, Twitter account, YouTube channel, and on Amazon Prime Video by searching for the “Republican National Convention.

If you’d rather listen to the convention, you can ask your Alexa device to play it as well. Spotify is also rounding up all of the RNC speeches into a playlist that will be available to stream at the end of each convention day.

ABC News, CBS News, C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC, NBC News, and PBS News are expected to air the convention as well.

Monday’s lineup: Sen. Tim Scott (SC), Rep. Steve Scalise (LA), Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL), Rep. Jim Jordan (OH), former Ambassador Nikki Haley, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Rep. Vernon Jones (D-GA), Amy Johnson Ford, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Natalie Harp, Charlie Kirk, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, former Alaska Governor Sean Parnell, Andrew Pollack, Donald Trump Jr., Tanya Weinreis.

Tuesday’s lineup: First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul (KY), Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, Abby Johnson, Jason Joyce, Myron Lizer, Mary Ann Mendoza, Megan Pauley, Cris Peterson, John Peterson, Nicholas Sandmann, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump.

Wednesday’s lineup: Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN), Sen. Joni Ernst (IA), South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (TX), Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY), Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY), former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, Kellyanne Conway, Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, Jack Brewer, Sister Dede Byrne, Scott Dane, Clarence Henderson, Ryan Holets, Michael McHale, Burgess Owens, Lara Trump.

Thursday’s lineup: President Donald Trump, Ben Carson, Sen. Mitch McConnell (KY), Sen. Tom Cotton (AR), Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ), Ivanka Trump, Ja’Ron Smith, Ann Dorn, Debbie Flood, Rudy Giuliani, Franklin Graham, Alice Johnson, Wade Mayfield, Carl and Marsha Mueller, Dana White.