How to watch the Room Service Music Festival live stream online anywhere

There are no music events taking place right now. Musicians aren’t touring, big festivals have all been cancelled or postponed, and it’s kind of a big bummer. Luckily, just because you can’t go out and see your favorite musician in a concert hall or stadium doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to still catch them perform live. The Room Service Music Festival kicks off on April 24 and is a three-day event that will be broadcasted live on YouTube.
Source: Room Service Music Festival
This is a benefit festival, and all of the proceeds from it go to Feeding America and Sweet Relief, so not only do you get to see some amazing music but you also get to do good for others in the process. The event is presented by Trap Nation & Chill Nation, and will actually have multiple YouTube broadcasts going on to simulate the feeling of multiple stages like when you are at a large venue.
Musicians will be “performing” from home so that they can remain sheltered, distant, and safe. Razer has helped out by providing laptops and cameras to artists in an effort to keep the quality of the event as high as possible. Tuning in won’t be hard, and we’ve outlined all the information you need below.
Room Service Music Festival: When & where
The Room Service Music Festival kicks off this Friday, April 24 and is actually a three-day event. The musical acts will be split between April 24, 25, and 26, with the whole event being streamed live on YouTube. There will be multiple YouTube channels broadcasting at the same time so you can feel like you are bouncing between stages, which will be pretty sweet.
How to watch the Room Service Music Festival from anywhere
While the Room Service Music Festival will be livestreaming on YouTube for free so anyone will be able to tune in and watch, unfortunately some regions have YouTube blocked. A way around that restriction is a VPN, which makes it so you can tune in.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?
Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is greay way to tune in and watch the Room Service Music Festival. Get in on this deal now!
Stream the Room Service Music Festival live exclusively on YouTube
Tuning in to the Room Service Music Festival should be pretty simple since it’s being broadcasted across multiple YouTube channels. “Doors” open at 12 p.m. PT on Friday, April 24 and the music will just keep rolling after that for three full days. As of right now, the links for the stages are not available, though we will keep this guide updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.
Who’s performing at the Room Service Music Festival?
The set list for the Room Service Music Festival has been officially unveiled. There are still a few special guests that aren’t listed here, but there are some big names on the list already. There will be performances from YungBlud, Adam Melchor, Chromeo, Krewela, and more. The full list includes:
- A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE
- ADAM MELCHOR
- ALEC BENJAMIN
- AMBAR LUCID
- APASHE
- ASHE
- AUDREY MIKA
- AUTOGRAF
- AWAY
- AYOKAY
- BAYNK
- BIG GIGANTIC (DJ SET)
- BIG WILD
- BIICLA
- BLAKE ROSE
- BLU DETIGER
- BOOMBOX CARTEL
- BORGORE
- CASSIAN
- CHACE
- CHANNEL TRES (DJ SET)
- CHARLESTHEFIRST
- CHELSEA CUTLER
- CHROMEO
- CLEAN BANDIT B2B 220 KID
- CLOZEE
- CRANKDAT
- CROOKED COLOURS
- DEORRO
- DESTINY ROGERS
- DESTRUCTO – DOCTOR P
- DOMBRESKY
- DR. FRESCH
- DREZO
- ELDERBROOK
- EPROM
- FAIRLANE
- FAR OUT
- FELLY
- GALLANT
- GOLDFISH
- GRANDTHEFT
- GRIZ
- GOOD TIMES AHEAD
- HAYDEN JAMES
- HAYWYRE
- HEX COUGAR
- JAYCEEOH
- JEREMY ZUCKER
- JOYRYDE
- JUELZ
- JUST A GENT
- K?D
- KASBO (DJ SET)
- KILL PARIS
- KLOUD
- KOLIDESCOPES
- KOTA THE FRIEND
- KREWELLA
- KUNGS
- KYLE WATSON
- LIDO
- LOLO ZOUAÏ
- LOUD LUXURY
- LUCA LUSH
- MALAA
- MARC REBILLET
- MATOMA
- MEMBA
- MT. JOY
- MXMTOON
- NADERI
- NETSKY (D&B SET)
- NICK LENG
- NOIZU
- OLIVER HELDENS
- PINK SWEATS
- PRISMO
- QUIX
- RAC
- RAMZOID
- RETROVISION
- REZZ
- RUTH B.
- SHALLOU (DJ SET)
- SNAILS
- SNBRN
- SULLIVAN KING
- SVDDEN DEATH
- TATE MCRAE
- THEFATRAT
- TISOKI
- TREVOR DANIEL
- TWO FRIENDS
- VERZACHE
- VINTAGE CULTURE
- WHAT SO NOT
- WHIPPED CREAM
- WILLIAM BLACK
- YULTRON
- YUNGBLUD
- ZEDS DEAD
- SPECIAL GUESTS
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.