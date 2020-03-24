How to watch the UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson livestream with ESPN+ PPV

During the first three months of 2020, we’ve seen UFC icons like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya claim victories in the Octagon. Now, MMA fans are anticipating another explosive bout featuring several MMA all-stars if the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t force a postponement as it has done for the next three UFC Fight Nights. On Saturday, April 18 at UFC 249, undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to defend his title against former interim champion Tony Ferguson, while Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas – the UFC’s top-rated women’s strawweight fighters – will be facing off as the co-main event. Read on to find out more about the UFC 249 main card and, if it proceeds, how you can stream it with ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Despite postponing Fight Nights and cancellations for other sporting events like NBA and MLS, UFC President Dana White has so far insisted UFC 249 will go on. “This fight is going to happen, no crowd, whatever it takes. It’s probably not even going to be in the United States. But this fight is going to happen,” White said on ESPN. The event was initially planned to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, but due to coronavirus public gathering restrictions, plans have changed. UFC released a statement that the Nurmagomedov-Ferguson fight will no longer happen in Brooklyn. Details on location and venue has yet to be announced. Nurmagomedov, who was training at a gym in San Jose, California, recently left back to Russia due to coronavirus gathering restrictions in the US.

ESPN+ is a premium streaming service that brings a myriad of sports content right to your computer web browser, mobile device (via the ESPN app), or other compatible streaming setup, and it’s a must-have for fight fans thanks to ESPN’s close relationship with promotions like Top Rank Boxing and the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Most importantly, ESPN+ is the only way you can stream live pay-per-view events like UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson on April 18.

UFC 249 is going to be one for the books, with several MMA titans set to clash in the Octagon. The main event is a title fight between defending lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former interim champ Tony Ferguson. Khabib is one of the UFC’s fiercest fighters and a top pay-per-view draw, boasting an undefeated record of 28 wins. He won his belt at UFC 223 and has successfully defended it since, with one of these defenses being a notable victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 242 last September.

Khabib’s opponent, Tony Ferguson, is no slouch. The American fighter has a record of 25 wins and only three losses, and he formerly held the interim lightweight championship. After being stripped of that title due to an injury that kept him out of the Octagon for awhile, there’s little doubt that Ferguson will be going all-out to claim Khabib’s belt at UFC 249.

The second headliner on the UFC 249 main card features a rematch between of MMA’s top women’s fighters, Jessica Andrade and Rose Namujanas, both former champions. Andrade actually claimed the straw-weight championship from Namujanas with a devastating knockout victory at UFC 237 in May 2019, shortly before losing the belt in her first title defense against Weili Zhang that August. Although no women’s championship is on the line at UFC 249, both women will be eager to win this match to prove themselves worthy of another title shot in the future.

UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson is a pay-per-view event, meaning you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ to stream it live on Saturday, April 18. The main card is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. ESPN+ rings in at just $5 per month or $50 per year, but if you’re looking for a bigger streaming package, then this $13/month bundle includes ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu, saving you 25%

