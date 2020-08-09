How to watch Tyson vs. Jaws ‘Rumble on the Reef’: Stream the Shark Week special from anywhere

Shark Week is swimming back to television screens this week, and it all kicks off with a special event you’ll have to see to believe. Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef pits legendary boxer Mike Tyson against a great white shark underwater with famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the match. Details on the special are sparse as of yet, but we do know when and how you can watch it live as it airs.

Tyson vs. Jaws – Rumble on the Reef: When & where Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef premieres on Discovery Channel this Sunday, August 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t currently have access to watch Discovery Channel at home, you’re in luck as most major live TV streaming services in the U.S. include the channel for members. However, if you’re not in the U.S., you may need to use a VPN to gain access to these services. We’ll get into how to do that below. How to watch Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef in the U.S. Discovery Channel is available on most popular live TV streaming services in the U.S., including Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Philo. However, our favorite of them all is easily Sling TV. Plans start at just $30 monthly and you can score a free 3-day trial of the service so you don’t even have to pay to stream Rumble on the Reef live when it airs Sunday night. Discovery Channel is available with the Sling Blue package, as well as the Orange + Blue package. Just remember to check out the rest of the service and turn off auto-renew before the end of the 3-day trial if you decide you don’t want to use it anymore.

Another great pick is Hulu with Live TV. This service offers a free 7-day trial, giving you plenty of time to watch Rumble on the Reef on Discovery Channel and to check out all the other channels available to you. The list of available channels does vary depending on where you live, though most subscribers receive more than 65 channels with the monthly subscription. Plus, with a 7-day trial, that gives you enough time to watch the entirety of Shark Week.

How to watch Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef live from anywhere If you’re already in the U.S., you shouldn’t have much trouble watching Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef on Sling TV, and the 3-day trial makes it free even if you’re not currently a member. However, for those living anywhere else, watching the special could be a bit difficult. Luckily, a VPN will help you access Sling TV and other sites no matter where you are so you can watch as it airs. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more VPN services are on sale right now if you’re looking to compare ExpressVPN to others.

