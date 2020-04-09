How to watch Valorant’s Twitch Rivals event stream

Streamers, influencers, and content creators have all had the chance to check out Riot Games’ new shooter, Valorant and they’re set to reveal their gameplay and thoughts on Friday, April 3. While each streamer is likely to be broadcasting their own gameplay from an event Riot hosted last weekend, Twitch itself will also be hosting a Twitch Rivals stream to show off a few matches, and maybe even give away beta access to a few lucky viewers.

During last weekend’s event, a few streamers broke off into teams to compete against each other. The matches from the event will be streamed live on the Twitch Rivals channel throughout the day on April 3. It’s not exactly a traditional Rivals tournament, but it is a nice way to see some organized Valorant matches and get to watch a few of your favorite content creators compete.

Along with the streamers featured in the competition, all of the other Twitch streamers who were at Riot’s event (you can find the full list on the Twitch Rivals website) will have a chance to give viewers access to the upcoming Valorant closed beta through Twitch drops. These drops are random, and you’ll need your Riot account to be connected with your Twitch account in order to be eligible. These drops will be live on April 3, then disappear until they go live again when the beta is actually released on April 7.

The Twitch Rivals tournament will begin at 1 p.m. EDT starting with teams from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa followed by matches from the four North American teams which are set to begin at 3 p.m. EDT.

