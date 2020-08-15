How tough is the iPhone 11 Pro? New Apple ads do the ultimate demo

Bottom line: I am not buying an Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max unless it comes with this dog.

OK, just kidding. Whether or not I’m in the market for Apple’s brand new iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, complete with its triple camera, I’m not sure I’m ready for all the abuse this poor iOS device must endure, as demoed in a brand new pair of Apple commercials, one of which is designed to prove how durable it is.

Unlike the “It’s Tough Out There” ad, I will not be pitching my entire vegetable drawer of organic broccoli, red butter lettuce, carrots, and onions, not to mention my gargantuan garden-grown zucchinis and tomatoes, my rubber duckie collection, or any other random items strewn around my house onto my phone — through a high speed wind tunnel no less — even though Apple has somehow seen fit to show me that this can be done without damaging the only thing that stands between me and the next episode of The Spy.

If that 10-ton wedding cake does to the phone what it does to your teeth, that IP68 submersion rating with its improved submerge-depth of four feet, will definitely come in handy.

Our canine friend provides a windblown demo of the new device’s camera, which features a triple 12-megapixel setup with a main lens that boasts an f/1.8 aperture, a telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture, and an ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture, optical image stabilization (OIS), improved smart HDR, portrait mode with advanced bokeh, depth control, and brighter True Tone flash, and a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that lets users capture a wider field of view. Not to mention the enhanced low light capabilities.

The iPhone 11 models are available for preorder today and will be in stores on September 20. We’ll be giving you our take on how tough it really is, and how well it meets our exacting standards, in our upcoming review. We won’t bother testing with the wind tunnel, as Apple obviously has that covered.