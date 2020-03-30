How TV Channels Reduce Grid Cost

Cascading programming, reruns in a mess… In this rowdy period, the television program was completely turned upside down.

Private channels must adapt to a real challenge. Care must be taken to limit grid costs, while advertising is plummeting. At the same time, they must avoid undervaluing their offer too much, while in the context of confinement, the public watches a lot of television. Listening time has increased by more than an hour.

The equation is all the more complex, as the production of “fresh” programs is stopped, many shootings being canceled in the entertainment. Evidence of this is the cessation of production of daily soap operas.

The two large private channels, TF1 and M6, have warned that they will review their costs during this turbulent period. For the 2019 financial year, the five free-to-air channels of TF1 show program costs of 985.5 million and M6 (free-to-air channels, pay channels and 6play) has a grid cost of 501.3 million.

The two listed groups do not communicate on the strategic subject of savings. Especially “ that we sail by sight “, they say in a chain. “But we can imagine that the drop tends to be equal to the decline in advertisers’ investments, television having a large part of fixed cost”, said an analyst.

Less new, cut entertainment…

In fact, several programs are shortened or modified, with the aim of lasting as long as possible. Thus, on TF1, the “Koh Lanta” of Friday, which replaces a football match, will be shortened to be able to last for two weeks. The same goes for “The Voice”, when the chain does not know when production can resume. The show is however already “in the box”, except for the last two episodes, including the finale.

At the same time, some great entertainment is replaced by movies. For example, M6 uses films from the catalog of SND (a subsidiary of the group), for which it must not buy rights. In the afternoon, Christmas TV films and “Queen of Shopping” reruns reappear.

In the field of fiction, the channels “cheat” a bit by putting one or two new episodes instead of three usually for example, there too, to limit the problems of future supply. And, the fictions events, expensive, promise to be rare.

Finally, the groups are increasing pooling between their different branches. For example, on W9, it is now the morning of Fun Radio which is broadcast instead of clips. And on LCI, the broadcasting of TV news from TF1 allows teams to “breathe”, they say at TF1.

France Télévisions can invest

However, the channels do not only cut programs: they must also continue to invest in information mainly and to offer new programs to satisfy a family audience, with a “service” logic. M6, for example, launched a cooking show with Cyril Lignac in the early evening, and TF1 added a whole dimension of advice to its newspapers.

This complex period highlights the gap between private channels, constraints to save, and public service, financed by the license fee. France Télévisions has the opportunity to continue to invest, with for example the broadcasting of French films in the afternoon, special bonus programs live or even new educational programs on France 4.