How will the FF7r series work?

I’m a little confused as to the thought process of how SE are going to make the FF7r series work.

The first “chapter” on the game; Midgar, is simply called Final Fantasy 7 Remake. What are they going to call the second game?? And second, third, fourth etc. Or is this going to be the base and then each new game will be available as DLC?

And how frequent will each new part be out? I really don’t want to wait another 5 years for the next 10% of the original.

How are they going to deal with the generation jump? In years to come, I’d like to play this through fully from start to finish but I guess that means the Midgar section will have to be released on the PS5/6 as well which will no doubt cost more money.

I’m thoroughly enjoying playing this game so far but it has sparked so many questions!

@icecube Once you complete the game, you’ll see why this game’s just called Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It won’t be DLC, they’ll be full games but obviously that raises questions of transferring items, keeping levels etc. The next one won’t take as long since certain assets have already been made for this one and the battle system is fully functional but then again, the world is a whole lot larger than Midgar. I hope they don’t scale it back.