How you might be breaking the law online, resulting in a hefty fine.

How you might be breaking the law online, potentially resulting in a hefty fine

You could be breaking the law without even realising it on a regular basis online.

Some offenses are more serious than others, and if you’re caught, you could face a fine.

Here are four online activities to stay away from.

Passwords for streaming services such as Netflix or Disney(plus) are frequently shared.

It’s so common that you might not realize it’s a violation of your account’s terms of service.

You’re breaking the terms of service if you sign up for a single user Netflix account but then share the login information with multiple people.

Using someone else’s password online is also illegal under the US Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

You might have heard about a “great link” to a free movie website from a friend or seen one advertised online.

Be aware that downloading or streaming copyright-protected content without permission is illegal before you begin streaming or downloading any films from these links.

Illegal movie streaming sites have been known to spread malware, putting your computer at risk.

There are now paywalls on many popular news websites.

Although it may be tempting to try to get around them, using browser extensions or other methods to do so is technically illegal.

According to a Fox News report, getting around technology that restricts access to copyrighted material is illegal under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

You could be sued for copyright infringement if you take someone else’s content and put it on your own website or in a YouTube video.

This can be applied to music, video clips, photographs, and even memes.

Some content is free to share in the public domain, and you’re unlikely to get in trouble for posting a meme on Facebook without the creator’s permission.

However, it’s something to keep in mind because using someone else’s work without asking or paying them first can result in a hefty fine.

