however, these shops still have stock

The Nintendo Switch has been hard to come by for quite some time, but the console was finally available again on Friday and Saturday. Since then, the offer has dried up again, but we will continue to monitor the situation for you so that you can get the Switch for an acceptable price.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo announced last week that it will increase production of the Switch to meet increasing demand. The Japanese company’s goal is to produce 10% more console. This would be a comparison with last year. Around 20 million copies of the Switch are said to have been produced in 2019. The cheaper Switch Lite is still available from stock at Bol.com and Amazon.

It remains to be seen whether Nintendo can also achieve this goal, because it depends on suppliers for parts for increased production. Speaking to Nikkei, a Nintendo spokesperson said the outlook is currently uncertain and it is not yet possible to say how many Switch consoles can be supplied.

Update 07-05 (11:08) → The gray Nintendo Switch is now available from stock at Bol.com.

Update 06-05 (17:19) → The Nintendo Switch is available from stock at Bol.com in neon and at Amazon in gray.

Update 30-04 (20:19) → The Nintendo Switch is available from stock at Coolblue and Bol.com in neon. Ring Fit Adventure can also be ordered from Bol.com for € 79.99.

Update 28-04 (11:19) → The Nintendo Switch can be ordered again from Amazon Netherlands in gray and neon (blue / red). The Nintendo Switch is available from stock at Bol.com in neon and gray.

Promotions

The Nintendo Switch Lite is available from stock at Bol.com and Amazon Netherlands.

Update 25-04 (15:08) → In stock at Coolblue in gray and neon.

Update 24-04 (13:05) → BCC has the Nintendo Switch in neon in stock.

Update 24-05 (11:51) → At NedGame in gray (no later than May 15th) or neon (no later than May 29th).

Other Switch Deals: