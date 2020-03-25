Chatting with the AC forums.

Samsung hyped up the Galaxy S20 series a lot when it was first announced, and now that the phones have been out in the wild for some time, people have been able to put the devices to the test and see how they really hold up.

We’ve been quite happy with the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra — giving all of them positive reviews and strong recommendations. And, for the most part, our AC forum members seem to be pleased, too.

But there’s one aspect of the phone that takes some time to truly get familiar with, and that’s battery life. Some people in our forums recently got to talking about their experience with the S20’s battery, and this is what they had to say.

philliplavelle 03-24-2020 10:50 AM Hey guys.

I just moved from an Ultra to an S20 Plus. Battery on the Ultra wasn’t great but ok. I’d read that despite the smaller cell size, the Plus had a decent battery because it was proportionally powering a smaller screen.

In fact, some reviews like ZDnet said it was actually better.. even in 120Hz mode.

I set mine up using smart switch from my Ultra the other day and I can’t say… Reply

DYKWIA 03-24-2020 12:23 PM My S20+ was the same when I first got it. But it now seems to have sorted itself out, and I get good battery life.

What seemed to fix it for me was changing the setting so it wasn’t trying to connect to 5G. I don’t have 5G included in my mobile contract, so I wonder if it was constantly trying to find a 5G connection? Reply

strikeIII 03-24-2020 06:09 PM People are not giving these devices enough time to break in and learn your usage habits. Since the release of the Ultra I’m now able to get a full day of use out of this battery. Every single Android device could never last me a day with the way I use my devices. I use 120hz and everything else maxed out with no battery optimizations. The iPhone 11 Pro Max was the first smartphone that could last… Reply

What about you? How’s the battery life on your Galaxy S20?

Join the conversation in the forums!

