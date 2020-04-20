HP ENVY 15 takes on MacBook Pro in ENVY range revamp

HP has revamped its 2020 ENVY laptop range, with models from 13- to 17-inches tapping Intel’s latest 10th Gen Core H-Series processors. Focused on creators more than gamers, the updated ENVY 13, ENVY x360 13, ENVY 15, ENVY x360 15, and ENVY 17 offer options like 4K OLED screens, 360-degree hinges, and up to 600 nits of brightness.

Powerhouse of the range, the ENVY 15 – and its 360-degree hinge toting x360 15 sibling – is HP’s answer to the MacBook Pro 16. That means HP can’t stint on power, and sure enough it’s squeezed plenty into its aluminum casing.

The ENVY 15 gets up to Intel 10th Gen Core i9 H-series processors and up to GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, with a new vapor chamber cooling system. There’s up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage – with optional RAID 0 – plus WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and HDMI. It can drive up to three external displays simultaneously, HP says.

As for its own display, the ENVY 15 has a 15.6-inch UDH AMOLED panel with multitouch and edge-to-edge glass. It’s HDR-400 certified with 600 nits of brightness, and supports 100-percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. HP finishes it off with an anti-glare coating. At the top there’s an HD webcam with a privacy cover, while the battery clocks in at 83Wh. It’ll go on sale in June, priced from $1,349.99.

The ENVY x360 15, meanwhile, will come in Intel and AMD versions. There’ll be Intel Core i5 and Core i7 models of the convertible, plus AMD Ryzen 5 and 7. Either way there’s a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen – with a 4K OLED optional – while the Intel models have up to Iris Plus graphics and the AMD versions use Radeon GPUs.

WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 is onboard, plus USB Type-C and Bang & Olufsen audio. The touchpad is 17-percent larger than before, too. It’ll be priced from $699.99 for the AMD model, and from $849.99 for the Intel model.

Most portable in the 2020 ENVY line-up, the 13.3-inch ENVY 13 and ENVY x360 13 manage to fit their display into almost the footprint of an 11-inch notebook. There’ll be a choice of 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 chips from Intel’s G-series in the ENVY 13, while the display is a Full HD IPS touchscreen and powered by Intel Iris Plus graphics. HP says that battery life could clock in at up to 15+ hours.

WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 are included, and there’s a Thunderbolt 3 port alongside USB Type A. HP’s wide-angle webcam has a privacy shutter, and there’s a fingerprint reader as well. It’ll go on sale in early May, priced from $999.99.

The ENVY x360 13, meanwhile, uses AMD’s Ryzen 7 processors with Radeon graphics. It, too, has a 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen, but with a 360-degree hinge. HP says to expect up to 19.5 hours of battery life, too, though the convertible tops out at WiFi 5 and lacks the Thunderbolt connectivity. It’ll arrive in early May, and be priced from $699.99.

Largest of the new notebooks, the HP ENVY 17 has, funnily enough, a 17.3-inch display. It uses Intel’s 10th Generation G-series Core processors, with the choice of Intel SSD and Intel Optane memory. There’s also NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics.

WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 are present and correct, as is Bang & Olufsen audio. The Full HD or UHD screen uses an IPS panel and supports multitouch, plus there’s a fingerprint reader, numeric keypad, and up to 11 hours of mixed usage battery life. It weighs in at just over 6 pounds, and has USB Type-C and Type-A ports, plus HDMI out. The ENVY 17 is available now, priced from $1,099.99.