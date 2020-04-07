HP Probook 445/455 G7: Business Notebooks with Renoir shine brightly efficiently

HP has put the data sheets of the ProBook 445 G7 and Probook 455 G7 online. The two business notebooks are scheduled to go on sale in April 2020. Compared to its predecessors – the Probooks 445R / 455R G6 – there are drastically faster processors, better displays and faster WiFi.

Previously, the ProBooks were equipped with the Ryzen Mobile 3000 (Picasso), for the G7 versions HP changes to the Ryzen Mobile 4000 (Renoir). So users get up to eight instead of up to four cores, moreover, they are significantly more powerful per cycle and reach higher frequencies. In addition, there is the much better Vega graphics unit and support for up to 16 GB DDR4-3200 instead of DDR4-2400 memory in dual-channel operation (2x SO-DIMM).

The ProBook 445 G7 is a 14 incher with 324 x 238 x 17.9 mm at 1.6 kg. The ProBook 455 G7 weighs 365 x 257 x 18.9 mm at 2 kg. Both devices have the same connections: There are two USB-3.2-Gen1-Type-A, one USB-2.0, one USB-3.2-Gen1-Type-C with display port and power delivery, an HDMI 1.4b, an RJ-45 for Gigabit Ethernet, an audio jack and a micro SD card reader. The battery has 45 watt hours each, and there is also an M.2 slot and a 2.5-inch slot for SSDs / HDDs. The keyboard is illuminated and has a fingerprint sensor.

ProBook 445/455 G7 (Image: HP)

Blueooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) are new in a 2×2 antenna configuration, for this purpose HP is installing an AX200 card from Intel. HP increases the display considerably: The HP Probook 445/455 G6 were still limited to matte 1080p panels with a very low 220 cd / m² brightness, the refresh versions were delivered with a 400 cd / m² option. HP offers the G7 models with displays with an extremely bright 1,000 cd / m², and they also master Panel Self Refresh (PSR) in favor of lower power consumption for static image content.