Huawei launches OLED TV that could make you like containment

Less than a year after entering the Smart TV market, Huawei wants to make an impression. As expected, the Chinese giant unveiled this April 8 its new smart TV, the Vision Smart TV X65. In addition to a remarkable passage to the OLED, the latter is adorned with a camera doped with AI dedicated to videoconferencing … but not only.

Huawei does not have a long history in the TV market, but it does not make it a complex one. Better, the brand innovates at full speed to stand out. Last year, in September, the group unveiled its first Vision television, which relied on an LCD panel while sporting a camera allowing comfortable videoconferencing in just a few clicks. This April 8, at the scheduled date, Huawei has increased its Vision Smart TV X65. This is nothing more than its first OLED TV, and to mark the occasion, the firm is putting little dishes in the big dishes more than ever.

A surefficient 4K TV, armed with an even more efficient camera

As the name suggests, the Vision Smart TV X65 is a 65-inch 4K OLED smart TV. This year, Huawei is refining its design even more, with an ultra-thin TV (24.9 mm thick announced) and planed borders as much as possible so as to leave only a very thinned frame around the OLED panel.

The Vision Smart TV X65, is powered by a Honghu 898 SoC signed HiSilicon. Developed specially for Huawei’s first OLED TV, it is notably capable of taking advantage of numerous sensors to dynamically adjust the colorimetry, brightness or even the refresh rate of the screen. Huawei also mentions a TUV Rheinland certification, guaranteeing visual comfort for the user.

Still, the most interesting specificity of this new television is once again its on-board camera. This year it is necessary to count on an ultra wide-angle module of 24 Mpx doped with AI. Huawei has indeed integrated new sensors into this camera as well as an NPU chip which is also developed in-house by HiSilicon. This intelligent set notably allows gesture controls similar to what Microsoft once offered with its Kinect, as well as dynamic user monitoring during videoconferences.

Finally, note the presence of an a priori neat audio part, based on no less than 14 speakers capable of broadcasting in surround. Finally, a spatialization technology is mentioned. A bit like a sonar, the audio device of the Vision Smart TV X65 is capable of emitting sound and interpreting its return to identify the structure of your living room and adjust itself.

This digest of technology has a cost, however… and it is high: 24,999 yuan, or almost 3,260 euros excluding tax. The Huawei Vision Smart TV X65 has been launched in China so far, but it is not yet known whether it will reach our regions. We have questioned Huawei about a possible announcement in France and will update this article if answered.