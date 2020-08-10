Huawei Mate X successor rumored to feature an inward-folding display

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Mate X2 may look very different from its predecessor.

Huawei, which surpassed Samsung to become the world’s largest smartphone maker in the second quarter of 2020, is expected to launch its last flagship phone with a Kirin chipset sometime in the fourth quarter of the year. Even though the company hasn’t officially confirmed it yet, rumors suggest Huawei may also launch a new foldable phone before the end of the year.

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, Huawei’s next foldable smartphone will have an inward-folding display, similar to Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 2. So far, however, Huawei has only launched foldable phones with outward-folding displays.

The Mate X2 will have the same panel size as the original Mate X, 8.03”. But it is in-folding rather than out-folding. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 9, 2020

Young also claims that the phone’s main display will measure 8.0-inches diagonally, identical to the original Mate X. While the Mate X2 may feature a larger main display than the Galaxy Z Fold 2, it will apparently not come with Ultra Thin Glass. Instead, the foldable phone is tipped to use a colorless polyimide (CPI) film on top of the display panel.

Mate X2 is in-folding like the Z Fold 2 and will be sourced from Samsung and BOE. No UTG, CPI instead. But perhaps you already knew all that…:) — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 7, 2020

Unfortunately, there is little else that is known about the Huawei Mate X2 currently. Since Huawei confirmed last week that the Mate 40 will be its last flagship phone to feature a Kirin mobile processor, the Mate X2 will likely be powered by a MediaTek or Qualcomm chipset instead.