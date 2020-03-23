Huawei P40 leaks include a new P40 Pro Plus 5G

Despite the ongoing pandemic, many businesses around the world still try to continue operating as normal. In the tech industry, that means still launching products on schedule whether or not people will be able to buy them immediately anyway. Given its pre-existing predicament, availability of Huawei’s phones outside of China has always been a problem anyway but that clearly won’t stop it from launching not two but three phones next week, including an oddly named new model.

Huawei has been launched its flagship P30 series last year in three forms but that included a P30 Lite in addition to the base P30 and the higher-end P30 Pro. This year, Huawei is shifting things a bit, almost mirroring Apple’s and Samsung’s strategy, ditching the “lite” version and adding an even more endowed model on top. Its name, the Huawei P40 Pro Plus (or Pro+) 5G.

According to Ishan Agarwal, this model will set itself apart from the rest with its cameras, though he doesn’t go into specifics. Trying to one-up Samsung, that phone will allegedly have five sensors on its rectangular camera bump. Also intriguing is the rumor that it will have three sensors on the front, which will probably make for a very large cutout.

The #HUAWEIP40Series Phone with 5 sensors at the back (and supposedly 3 sensors at the front) that Evan Blass Leaked? It’s called the ‘HUAWEI P40 Pro Plus 5G/ P40 Pro+ 5G’. Yes, its the real name lol. #HUAWEIP40ProPlus #HUAWEI #HUAWEIP40Pro pic.twitter.com/Xxe6yxqMuK

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 20, 2020

The middle ground is the 6.58-inch Huawei P40 Pro 5G, which has four cameras on its back in that same style bump. That includes a rather odd 50 megapixel main sensor and a 40 megapixel secondary sensor, joined by a 12MP camera and 3D time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. The front will have two cameras, a 32MP camera joined by its own 3D ToF.

In comparison to these two, the Huawei P40 sounds almost boring with its three cameras, one of which is at least that new 50MP sensor. All three are expected to support 40W fast wired charging and 27W wireless charging, though there are rumors that the Huawei P40 Pro is capable of more. Huawei’s event will take place on March 26, come what may, though it is going to mostly be a live-streamed event at this point.