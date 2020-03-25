Huawei P40 series specs and pricing leak a day before launch

Only the Pro model will support wireless charging.
Source: WinFuture
- All the key specifications of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro flagship phones have been leaked online, a day before their official unveiling.
- The Huawei P40 will come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display, Kirin 990 5G chipset, and a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera.
- Huawei P40 Pro is tipped to offer a 6.58-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Kirin 990 5G chipset, and a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor.
A recent leak had revealed that the upcoming Huawei P40 Pro will offer 50X “SuperSensing Zoom” and support 40W wireless charging speeds. Just a day before the launch of the Huawei P40 series phones, the complete spec sheet of the upcoming phones has now been leaked, courtesy of WinFuture.de.
Just as expected, the P40 and P40 Pro will be powered by HiSilicon’s Kirin 990 chipset and offer 5G connectivity in Europe. In some other markets, however, WinFuture claims Huawei will only sell LTE versions of the two phones.
Source: WinFuture
The standard Huawei P40 will apparently sport a 6.1-inch flat OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout housing a 32MP selfie camera. It will be available in just a single version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. At the rear, the Huawei P40 will have a triple-camera array featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS. Keeping the lights on will be a 3,800mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, and IP53 splash resistance.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Huawei’s P40 Pro, on the other hand, will have a larger 6.58-inch curved OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the phone’s display is said to house a 32MP selfie camera and an IR sensor for 3D facial recognition. At the back of the phone will be a quad-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, 40MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto lens, and a 3D ToF sensor.
The P40 Pro is also said to have a 4,200mAh battery with 40W wired charging, IP68 water resistance, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB internal storage, and wireless charging support. Both the P40 series phones will launch with Android 10-based EMUI 10 out of the box. Just like other recently launched Huawei phones, however, they will not come with any Google apps or services.
As for the pricing, WinFuture claims the standard P40 will be priced at €799 ($864) in Germany, while the Pro model will retail for €999 ($1,080).
