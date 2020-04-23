Huawei pinned after a little lie on the web – La Nouvelle Tribune

The Chinese multinational technology company, Huawei has been talked about once again. Indeed, Huawei would have saved the truth about an image that it claimed to have taken with one of its smartphones, when in reality, it was with a Nikon D850 camera that the photo was taken taken. It all started when the multinational launched a photography competition recently through the Chinese social network Sina Weibo.

To illustrate the competition, Huawei shared the photo in question with a small note: ” taken by a Huawei smartphone. After the image was broadcast, one of the Internet users recognized the photo, which he had already encountered on a photography site 500pix. After investigations, it was finally revealed that the photo was taken with a Nikon D850 camera.

It is not the first time

With the outbreak of controversy, Huawei withdrew the photo on the pretext that it was a simple human error. The company said in a statement that the images were improperly marked by the publisher, while for errors of its kind, it is not the first. About a year ago, she had already used photos taken by another camera to highlight her P30 Pro model.