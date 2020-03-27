Huawei’s Big Hit: P40 Phones with Legendary Advantages in Photography (Photo

Books – Ramez Milad:

The Chinese company Huawei has not changed the annual date for the announcement of its latest products from the leading phone series. In an online party, which was broadcast online, 3 new phones were launched: P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and Huawei P40 PRO Plus.

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei flaunts this phone’s overflow display, with a 4-curved design. 6.58-inch OLED display with 441 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, with in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the left side of the screen is the 32-megapixel front camera, supports 4K video recording at 60 fps, alongside the camera are two sensors, one for infrared depth photography, gesture recognition, and the other for proximity sensor.

On the back of the phone, 3 lenses represent the primary camera, and a fourth ToF lens for 3D photography.

The main rear camera is 50 megapixels, with a sensor made in Huawei itself, and it says it is bigger than the Galaxy S 20 Ultra sensor.

As usual with the P Series, the imaging features are the main bet on this phone, and Huawei says: the camera supports the eight-focus autofocus, and the main camera also supports OIS optical stabilization technology.

The second lens provides 5X optical zoom, which is 12 MP. And the third lens for ultra-wide 40-megapixel photography. The three lenses support 4K video recording at 60 fps.

The phone works with Huawei’s own processor, Kirin 990 that supports fifth generation technology, with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory, with a 4200 mAh battery that supports fast wireless charging of 27 watts, and the phone supports water and dust resistance.

The phone will be available from next April 7 in several colors, including: black, white, silver and gold, at a price equivalent to about 17 thousand Egyptian pounds.

Huawei P40

This phone differs from (Huawei B40 Pro) that it is smaller, and does not provide the same advanced specifications, it offers a smaller screen measuring 6.1 inches, according to the Arab Portal for Technical News, which is flat and not curved, as it comes with full HD Plus resolution, and a refresh rate of 60 Hz .

In the back camera, (Huawei P40) shares with (Huawei P40 Pro) that the main camera is similar, while the second camera comes with an 8-megapixel camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS technology, while the third camera is 16-megapixel and does not include the phone 3D imaging sensor, ToF.

The front camera also comes with 32 MP, but it does not support auto focus technology, nor does it come with an infrared depth sensor. The screen comes with a fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by Huawei’s own processor, Kirin 990 that supports fifth generation technology, with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory, with a 3800 mAh battery that does not support wireless charging technology, but it supports fast wired charging with a capacity of 22.5 watts.

The phone will be available starting next April 7 at a price equivalent to about 16,000 Egyptian pounds.

Huawei P40 Pro Plus

The phone features a 6.58-inch OLED Full HD Plus screen and curved corners with a frequency of 90 Hz and has a double hole that has a 32-megapixel camera and a 3D infrared sensor for facial recognition, phone control with gestures and the ability to shoot in 4K resolution.

Main camera: Leica main five-lens 50-megapixel, 40-megapixel ultra wide lens, Telephoto 8-megapixel lens with 10 times optical zoom, and another 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The phone’s camera features 20 times hybrid zoom and 100 times digital zoom.

The rest of the specifications are similar to his younger brother B40 Pro. The phone will be available in two colors in a ceramic design, which is black and white, at a price of about 25 thousand Egyptian pounds.