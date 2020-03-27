Huawei’s Watch GT 2E is a sporty redesign of its last smartwatch

Huawei has a new sporty smartwatch it’s announcing alongside its flagship P40 smartphone series. The Huawei Watch GT 2E includes 100 workout modes, like rock climbing, skateboarding, and parkour, and has storage for up to 500 songs, Huawei says. The red and green versions of the device feature a similar design to the Nike Editions of Apple’s smartwatches, with a rubber watchband covered in small holes.

The smartwatch features broadly similar specs to last year’s Watch GT 2. It’s got a 1.39-inch OLED touchscreen with a resolution of 454 x 454, 4GB of memory, it uses the company’s Kirin A1 chipset, and Huawei says it should last 14 days on a single charge. However, new for this version of the device is blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring via a dedicated IR sensor. The watch is water resistant up to 50m, supports GPS, and has two physical buttons on the right-hand side of its watchface. As well as the red and green, the watch is also available with black and white straps, while the watchface itself is available in silver or black.

The #HUAWEIWATCHGT2e is perfect for those who have an active lifestyle! With 2 weeks of ultra long battery life, 100 workout modes and other exciting features, you can get ready to #PlayFor2Weeks.​

We’re LIVE at https://t.co/QdwooYadDM pic.twitter.com/XiMHg4OXWn

Alongside the new Huawei Watch GT 2E, Huawei has also announced a new gold variant of its existing 42mm GT 2 smartwatch, which maintains the same overall design of the previous smartwatch but with a new gold finish on its steel casing.

The new Watch GT 2E will retail for €199 in Europe, while the gold edition of the Watch GT 2 will be priced starting at €229 for a version with a white strap or €249 for a red strap. Huawei says the watches will be available in April.