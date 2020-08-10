Huge bright FIREBALLS over UK and USA tonight – how to spot rare Perseid meteor shower

THE Perseid meteor shower is set to peak this week, meaning you could see dozens of bright fireballs every hour.

The celestial event happens every August when Earth crosses paths with debris left behind from Comet Swift-Tuttle.

In 2020, the peak is set to happen around August 11, 12 and 13.

The meteors appear to radiate from the tip of the Perseus constellation, hence their name.

You can try looking for them this evening and into the early hours of August 11.

To see them at their brightest though, look in the late evening of August 12 and into the early hours of the morning on August 13.

The Moon shouldn’t be too bright at this time of the month so you may be able to see even the faintest of meteors.

Typically, the shower displays around 60 meteors an hour but you could see up to 100.

You’ll need to be in a dark area like the bottom of a garden and try to avoid light pollution.

There are many phone apps that can help you locate constellations in the sky.

Once you’ve used your phone you’ll need to give your eyes some time to adjust to the dark again.

A typical Perseid meteor is said to travel at 133,200 mph.

They burn up in our atmosphere and almost none of them hit the ground.

If they do they’ll then be called a meteorite.

