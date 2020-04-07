Huge Easter Sale On Steam Games Includes Resident Evil 3, Jackbox

It’s the season of spring sales–many storefronts are discounting fantastic games right now across PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re looking for discounts on Steam games, Fanatical just kicked off another big sale in time for Easter, marking down the prices on thousands of games.

Fanatical’s Easter sale includes the newly released Resident Evil 3 Remake, which follows S.T.A.R.S. agent Jill Valentine as she tries to escape Raccoon City’s outbreak while evading the monstrous Nemesis. Capcom’s latest remake is down to $46.79 as part of the sale, the best deal yet on this new release.

If you’re looking for a way to play board games online with friends while we’re all social distancing, Tabletop Simulator is a fantastic solution. The Steam game allows you to play and create digital versions of board games on PC, and there are thousands of fantastic mods for many of the best board games. Tabletop Simulator is 50% off, with a single copy selling for $10 and the four-pack selling for $30. If you plan to play with others, the four-pack is absolutely worth snagging at this price.

More Spring Sales

Jackbox Party Packs are another great option for those looking to play games with friends who are remote. These party game bundles include classics like Quiplash, Fibbage, and Trivia Murder Party, and anyone can join in on a game using any device of their choice. While designed for local multiplayer, there are many ways to play Jackbox online by streaming or screen-sharing the game. While Fanatical’s codes must be redeemed on Steam, Jackbox Party Packs are on sale across multiple platforms right now, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store. Fanatical’s deals aren’t as steep as other stores’, but the games are still full price on Steam, so if you want to own Jackbox on that platform, it’s worth taking advantage of Fanatical’s offers.

There’s also a new mystery bundle available for the Easter sale. In the Mystery Egg Bundle 2, you’ll get 10 Steam game keys for $7, and the bundles offer the “chance of finding amazing action-adventure, addictive strategy, compelling RPGs, action-packed racers and much more,” according to Fanatical.

Of course, there are plenty of other games on sale. The excellent Total War: Three Kingdoms is on sale for $40.19, down from $60. You can also grab Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Steam’s biggest launch of the year, discounted from $50 to $40. Plus, classics Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 1 and II are bundled for $6.79 (normally $20).