Huge PC Games Spring Sale Featuring Resident Evil 3 And Modern Warfare Ends Tomorrow

It’s easy to find deals on digital games right now, as numerous storefronts and publishers are offering discounts to celebrate the arrival of spring. While console gamers are primarily confined to deals on platform shops, PC players can pick up games on discount at multiple storefronts. Green Man Gaming, for example, is discounting more than 1,600 games until tomorrow, April 23, most of which can be claimed on Steam.

Out of the gate, the most noteworthy deal is the remake of Resident Evil 3 for $46.79, the best price available yet on PC. Resident Evil 3 Remake just released earlier this month, so if you haven’t snagged a copy yet, now’s a great time. Last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake has also received a heavy discount, dropping the price to just $16.40.

Several normally-expensive editions of popular AAA games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Borderlands 3 are on sale for incredible prices. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition is regularly $120, but you can claim it for $34.85 right now. The Ultimate Edition comes with every piece of DLC released for the game. For $45 (was $100), you can get the Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, which includes the season pass and additional bonus content.

Red Dead Redemption 2, which released on PC last November, is discounted to $43.19. Rockstar’s epic western adventure is almost always $60 on PC, making this a fantastic deal.

Spring game sales

A significant portion of the sale revolves around older AAA hits on sale for bargain-basement prices. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is $7.28, while Rainbow Six Siege is $6.88.

You can browse the entire Spring Sale at Green Man Gaming and check out our picks below. Before making any purchases, make sure to check the logo under the DRM icon on a game’s page. As mentioned, many games purchased through GMG are redeemable on Steam, but others, like Red Dead Redemption 2, use publisher launchers.