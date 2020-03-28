Hulu subscribers can now stream ABC News Live for free

Hulu is helping its current subscribers out by offering a live stream of ABC News for free. Access is open for all subscribers, so whether you’re on a Limited Commercials, No Commercials, or a Hulu with Live TV plan, you’ll be able to watch ABC News at any time of the day. This 24/7 livestream of the channel can be found by navigating to the Hulu Picks section at Hulu.

We’re usually the biggest supporters of the cordcutting lifestyle, though with the current pandemic the world has on its hands, now is one of the worst times to not have access to a live news channel on your television at home. Updates are coming every few hours, and with how quickly information is changing, it’s so important to have the most up-to-date info on the virus.

Hulu just made the ABC News live TV channel available to all of its subscribers for free! The livestream is accessible via the Hulu Picks section whether you have a base Hulu plan, the No Commercials plan, or a Live TV plan.

Hulu’s ABC News livestream is available to watch on any device which supports the Hulu app. That means you can check up on the latest updates by downloading the Hulu app on your smartphone, tablet, or streaming device.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

If you’re not a Hulu subscriber already, now’s a better time than ever to give it a try. Though the free ABC News channel will likely not remain around forever, you have the opportunity to see how a livestreamed TV channel would perform with your current internet speeds. That could give you a good idea of how Hulu with Live TV would perform as well. Hulu’s plans start at just $6.99 per month for the on-demand movies and shows, while Live TV plans start at $54.99 per month.

Start a free 30-day trial today to start watching ABC News as well as the thousands of other shows and movies available to stream on the service.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.