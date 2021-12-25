Hundreds of Facebook Messenger users have been hacked, and here’s how to protect your account RIGHT NOW.

Hundreds of users have been hacked on Facebook Messenger, and here’s how you can protect your account RIGHT NOW.

MANY Facebook users have reported hacked accounts after strange messages were sent to their friends from their profiles.

According to reports, the hack results in messages containing unverified links.

The messages are sent to a large number of the victim’s friends.

It’s unclear what will happen if a user clicks on the link, but it’s possible that doing so will infect their device with malware or another virus.

“Well, it appears that my Facebook account has been hacked,” a Twitter user wrote.

“I sent a message to everyone in my messenger saying, ‘I saw you in a video.'”

“Don’t open it; you’re going to get hacked.”

I merely wanted to issue a warning.”

“Do not reply to any messages on messenger or any Facebook posts,” another user cautioned.

Although the perpetrators of the attack are unknown, there are some precautions that people can take to protect their online identities.

Ensure that your Facebook account, as well as all of your other social media accounts, are secure.

To begin, make sure your passwords are difficult to guess and don’t contain any personal information.

Make sure to enable two-factor authentication so that you are notified if your account is being hacked.

Another piece of advice is to avoid logging into Facebook on a device that you don’t regularly use.

When it comes to safeguarding your devices, never click on suspicious links or answer calls from unknown numbers.

Never provide personal information to someone you don’t know.

Your identity may be stolen as a result of this.

The Sun reached out to Facebook for comment but had not heard back by the time of publication.

