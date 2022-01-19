Hundreds of millions of Android users have been urged to learn an amazing hack that allows you to text faster.

Hundreds of millions of Android users have been urged to learn an amazing hack that allows them to text faster.

@kadama, a TikTok user, recently demonstrated how to create shortcuts for specific words or phrases, allowing you to type them at breakneck speed.

It can save you time by allowing you to type longer pieces of information into text boxes, such as your email address or phone number.

In a November 2021 TikTok upload, kadama told his 1.9 million TikTok followers, “I’m gonna show you how to never type your email ever again.”

On Android, open the Settings app and search for “personal dictionary” to create a custom keyboard shortcut.

On it, tap.

To create a shortcut, select a language and press the “plus” icon.

Type the phrase you want to include in your personal dictionary in the top text box.

This could be your email address, your home address, or a word you use frequently.

Type the shortcut phrase you’ll use to insert the phrase or symbol in the bottom text box.

“@@” is used by kadama, for example.

Your Android keyboard will now suggest your personal dictionary entry as one of its recommended words whenever you type your shortcut.

To paste your text into the text box, simply tap on it.

Go to Settings andgt; General andgt; Keyboard andgt; Text Replacement to create custom keyboard shortcuts on your iPhone.

TikTok is a popular destination for tech tipsters looking to spread their knowledge to thousands of people.

If your Gmail inbox, for example, is clogged, a TikTok tech expert recently shared a quick and simple solution.

The app’s little-known star feature, as pointed out by user @tatechtips, can help you organize your emails.

You can mark messages as important by highlighting them with a star in Gmail, which has 1.5 billion users worldwide.

It’s a method of putting important emails in a separate folder so you can remember to look at them later.

Users may be unaware, however, that multiple star types can be enabled to distinguish important messages from one another.

It’s a convenient way to separate emails for a specific event or from a specific person from other important emails.

In a video posted in October 2021, TA Tech Tips, who has 620,000 TikTok followers, explained how to set up different star types.

“By now, you’ll all know that you can star messages that you want to mark as important or save for later in your inbox,” he said.

“However, if you go to settings……” says the narrator.

