Hundreds of millions of Android users have been warned about a common blunder that can wipe your phone.

Hundreds of millions of Android users have been warned about a simple error that can wipe your phone.

Experts have warned that a DEVASTATING hack attack capable of wiping all data from your phone has arrived in the UK.

A catastrophic threat known as BRATA has been issued to Android users, and it has evolved significantly since it was first discovered in 2019.

Initially a problem in Brazil, cyber investigators say the problem is now spreading across Europe, with targets found in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Italy.

Victims are hit with a double whammy, losing not only their personal data but also their hard-earned money.

According to Cleafy, a fraud prevention firm, the latest twist on this malicious threat is specifically targeting online banking users.

“Based on our findings, we can expect BRATA to continue to remain undetected and develop new features,” the firm said.

Crooks wreak havoc on helpless users by wiping their phones in a shameless attempt to erase all evidence of their wrongdoing.

The heist is usually carried out by fraudsters posing as bank customer service representatives.

The malware threat has evolved to the point where it can now track your phone’s location using GPS, though experts are baffled as to why this would be useful to cyber criminals.

It has been advised that Android users avoid downloading apps from shady websites.

Rather, only download apps from the Google Play Store and scan them with an antivirus program.

They also advise people to be wary of the permissions apps request, avoiding any that appear to be unnecessary.

BRATA was first discovered by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky as a hacker’s remote access tool.

The extent of the problem is unknown, but traces of the bug have been discovered in China and Latin America.

Android is the most popular operating system in the world, with Samsung, LG, and Sony using it on their smartphones.

The software, which is owned by Google, is installed on over 3 billion devices.

In other news, Tom Cruise’s new space station has made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Scientists have pinpointed the date on which they believe the Sun will explode, wiping out all life on Earth.

In addition, Apple is working on a fix for a recently discovered bug that could expose iPhone users’ personal information.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at Infosurhoy.