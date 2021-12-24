Hundreds of millions of Chrome users have been urged to update their settings NOW to stop Google from tracking them.

Hundreds of millions of Chrome users have been urged to update their settings RIGHT NOW to stop Google from tracking them.

When you use the internet, you can’t avoid being tracked, but there are ways to keep some of your information hidden.

Because we’re all more conscious of what we share these days, companies like Google have been forced to be more transparent about what they know and don’t know.

Although Location History is supposed to be turned off by default, it’s possible that other information is being collected.

It’s always a good idea to double-check, and the best way to do so is via Google’s activity section.

Tracking is intended to make your internet life easier by letting you know what you like and don’t like.

However, it is true that not everyone is happy with it.

Thankfully, you can view your Google activity on a computer by going to myactivity.google.com.

Web and app activity, location history, and YouTube history are the three options available from here.

There’s a checkbox next to each one.

If you don’t want Google to track your activities, turn these off.

Selecting them will also provide you with additional information about Google’s operations.

For example, Google “saves your activity on Google sites and apps, including associated information like location, to give you faster searches, better recommendations, and more personalised experiences in Maps, Search, and other Google services,” according to the section on web andamp; app activity.

Any activity from relevant apps and services, such as Chrome and Google Play, can be viewed and deleted below it.

You can even choose to allow some tracking while blocking others using subsettings.

In other news, scientists have discovered how fast a dinosaur could run, and it would have given Usain Bolt a run for his money.

Due to a software bug, Google has confirmed that some of its smartphones are unable to contact emergency services.

Also, an iPhone update could reveal if you were duped during a repair.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at Infosurhoy.