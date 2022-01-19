Hundreds of millions of WhatsApp users have been warned not to click on any potentially dangerous text messages they may receive today.

Hundreds of millions of WhatsApp users have been warned not to click on any potentially harmful text messages they may receive today.

Police have warned people to be wary of a shady WhatsApp scam that tries to fool you into thinking it’s a loved one in distress.

Victims have lost tens of thousands of dollars as a result of an increase in the number of scam messages and phone calls.

Fraudsters’ latest cruel tactic involves impersonating a family member or friend and sending a message requesting assistance.

They claim that there is a problem with their main account, and they need you to send money across.

The lie continues with the claim that they’ve switched phones as an excuse for why they’re calling you from a different number.

“A person posing as a family member, typically a daughter or son, asks for money in each case,” said Superintendent Gerard Pollock, chair of the ScamwiseNI Partnership.

“Typically, the ‘child’ is short on cash or is behind on payments and requests that the recipient transfer money into an account.

“This is backed up by a story that he or she recently changed their phone number or phone number.

“It’s a heinous act that takes advantage of a person’s willingness to assist loved ones who may be away from home.”

The police are especially concerned about elderly relatives becoming victims, and they are urging family members to discuss the risks with them.

While some victims were cautious enough to double-check using the person’s original phone number before acting, others were unfortunately duped.

Superintendent Pollock revealed that “just last week, one victim lost £6,000 as a result of one of these messages.”

“Talk to your older family members and warn them about this type of scam,” says the author.

“This is a critical discussion to have.

“Fraudsters will go to any length to deceive people.

Scams come in all shapes and sizes, but they all rely on the good faith and vulnerability of their victims.

“One’s hard-won savings, as well as one’s confidence, can vanish in an instant.”

