Hundreds of millions of WhatsApp users have been warned to secure their accounts after the holidays or risk losing them.

Hundreds of millions of WhatsApp users have been warned to secure their accounts after the holiday season or risk losing them.

WhatsApp has been a game-changer in terms of providing its users with a highly-encrypted way to communicate around the world, particularly during the holidays.

However, during the holiday season, the app has become a breeding ground for cunning hackers who use social engineering to gain access to accounts.

Some of these threat actors impersonate family members in order to gain access to a user’s WhatsApp account.

Once the hackers have access to a user’s account, they can impersonate them to gain access to their friends’ and family’s accounts.

“It should come as no surprise to anyone that hackers become more daring and sneaky during the holiday season,” Authlogics co-founder Steven Hope told The Sun.

“It makes sense – organizations and consumers alike tend to let their guard down to celebrate with family and friends, leaving their accounts vulnerable to breach,” he continued.

Several privacy experts spoke with The Sun about how you can keep your account safe this holiday season.

According to Chris Hauk, a consumer privacy champion at Pixel Privacy, the best advice for securing your WhatsApp account is to make sure two-step verification is enabled first, and then create a PIN for your account.

“Never share your registration code or two-step verification PIN with anyone else,” Hauk said to The Sun.

“Along with locking your device, keep your device in your possession at all times to prevent others from accessing your WhatsApp account,” he advised.

Both pieces of advice were echoed by Jamie Akhtar, CEO of CyberSmart.

“It’s very simple to set up an extra 6-digit PIN; just click a button in your account privacy settings,” Akhtar told The Sun.

Another important step you can take to protect your account is to remain vigilant and suspicious of any unsolicited messages.

“Moreover, everyone should be on the lookout for phishing scams in which people are duped into resetting passwords when revisiting old accounts for Christmas shopping and Boxing Day sales,” Steven Hope added.

“Be aware of who you share your information with and don’t trust anyone who offers you money out of the blue over the holiday season,” he says.

