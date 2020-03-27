Hundreds Of Theatres Have Re-Opened In China And Are Showing The Avengers Movies And Avatar

Movie theatres in China have begun to re-open as reports of new cases of COVID-19 have slowed down in the country. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as many as 700 theatres have opened for business again in China, and some of these theatres are screening massive blockbusters to encourage people to come back.

All the Avengers movies–The Avengers, The Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame–are returning to cinemas in the country later this month. Other Hollywood blockbusters, including Avatar, Inception, and Interstellar, are also coming back for new runs. These are some of the most profitable movies ever in China, with the Avengers films collectively making more than $1.3 billion in the country.

Many of the 700 theatres that have re-opened are located in “remote regions” of China that were not as harshly impacted by the virus, according to the report. None of China’s country-wide movie chains have begun normal business operation again.

In addition to the America blockbusters, a number of Chinese blockbusters–including Wolf Warrior 2, The Wandering Earth, and Wolf Totem–are coming back to cinemas as well. Thanks to a special deal, the theatres themselves are keeping 100 percent of the ticket revenue as an incentive. Normally, the distributors get a 43 percent take of sales, but they are forgoing this fee to help the local theatre chains get their businesses back up and running.

The US movie studios behind the major blockbusters returning to theatres are reportedly being far less charitable than their counterparts in the Chinese film business. The studios behind The Avengers, Avatar, and Inception are keeping their standard 25 percent cut of ticket sales, a source told THR. For what it’s worth, this fee is much lower than the 40-50 percent share that US studios get from ticket sales in other markets around the world.

You can read more about this unique situation at THR.