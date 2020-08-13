Hungry wolf-pack, prowling badgers and glowing fireflies revealed in stunning nocturnal animals photo collection

SUMMER heatwaves mean it can be a struggle to sleep at night but you definitely won’t be the only one awake.

We’ve rounded up some stunning photos of nocturnal creatures who usually start their day when you go to bed.

Wolves hunt at night in their large packs of up to 30 individuals.

The large canines are native to Eurasia and North America.

They are known for their howling.

Wolves howl to communicate and studies show the ones that howl to each other more often have stronger connections.

European badgers live in burrows and come out of a night.

They’re the UK’s largest land predator and eat small mammals like mice and frogs.

Raccoons are native to North America.

In the wild they live for two to three years.

They naturally prey mostly on aquatic creatures but are partial to eating things that humans have thrown away.

Fireflies glow at night in the hope of finding love.

They are commonly found in very humid regions.

A chemical reaction inside their bodies causes them to glow.

This is how males of the species can attract a mate.

Kiwis are New Zealand’s native bird.

The chicken-sized birds can’t fly and aren’t used to predators so often end up getting eaten.

Kiwis are endangered and the focus of conservation efforts.

There are over 1,000 species of gecko.

They can snap their own tails off and regrow them.

This helps them to escape predators.

The slow loris has huge eyes to help it see with night vision.

It’s a myth that bats are blind.

However, some species do prefer to use echolocation to find prey when they’re hunting in the dark.

Not all owls are nocturnal but others, like the long-eared owl pictured, are rarely seen other than my night time photographers.

There are around 200 different species of owl.

Wood mice are known for entering human homes and keeping them awake at night.

They are essentially nocturnal but some may venture outside in daylight.

Red foxes usually live in burrow systems.

They often hunt at night and hunt even when they’re not hungry so they can have food stored for later.

Koala bears are mostly nocturnal but they also sleep for part of the day too.

This is because they sleep for around 18 to 20 hours everyday.

Red-eyed tree frogs hide in the canopy of the rainforest and hunt their insect prey at night.

They sleep on the bottom of leaves.

These pets are notorious for keeping their owners awake.

They have very poor eyesight but can rely on a trail of scent to help them get around.

Beavers are the second largest rodent in the world.

They mostly work on their large underwater dam homes of a night and sleep through the day.

Hermit crabs can be spotted wandering along shorelines of a night.

The strange creatures moult their shells and then eat the old one.

Sloths spend most of their lives hanging from trees and sleeping.

Some can sleep for 15 to 20 hours a day.

When they do wake up and move, it’s usually at night.

