Hurry! The Rolls-Royce of home theater projectors is $280 off right now

Laser projectors were once only the provenance of commercial movie theaters, and perhaps the board rooms of the most moneyed corporations, but now you can have one in your home without needing a second mortgage. Not only that, but one of the best on the market, the Vava 4K Projector UHD Ultra-Short Throw Laser Smart TV, is on sale. Right now, if you use the code HOORAY, you can save $280. You can get this projector, the equivalent of a 150-inch screen (that’s almost 13-feet) for $2520, down from a regular price of $2800.

There are digital projectors, and then there is Vava 4K Projector UHD Ultra-Short Throw Laser Smart TV, the Rolls-Royce of digital projectors. It’s really unmatched. In terms of the images it projects, it gives you a range between 100-inch super short cast to a 150-inch super large projection. The picture and sound are top-notch and its lamp life promises 25,000 hours; that’s four hours a day for 17 years (measured over that time, this projector costs 40 cents per day). Beat that!

The really key feature in the Vava 4K projector is the 4K, ultra-short throw, balanced with projected images sizes that can reach 150 inches. This makes this projector incredibly versatile, for those of us who don’t live in giant lofts. The Vava 4K Projector manages a 100-inch short cast from only 7.2 inches away from the wall, offering you maximum use while interfering with your space at an absolute minimum. It’s a 100-inch screen whenever and wherever you want it. Conversely, the 150-inch projection maintains integrity and can knock the socks off of viewers. And there’s Android 7.1 OS, which is super easy to use, and reliable.

And what will you be seeing? Using 4K UHD with HDR10 adopted, what’s delivered is amazingly sharp and precise imagery, so that you can catch every detail, the space between hairs, in all your favorite movies, TV, images, and of course, games. Its 8 million pixels are powered by Digital Light Processing — special tech from Texas Instruments. Its brightness is really bright, thanks to a 6,000 lumen light source providing 2,500 ANSI Luman Image Brightness. And here’s an amazing feature added, just for safety: The projector has a built-in sensor so that, as you approach it, the image dims, so that it can avoid causing unintentional eye damage from the brightness.

In terms of connectivity, there are three HDMI ports, USB, Audio/AV and an Ethernet port. Finally, there’s the sound. Vava definitely did not rest on its laurels here. It has a Harmon Kardon DTS-HD sound system in an integrated soundbar that packs 60W of power, DTS-HD, and Dolby Audio.

Not sure if this is the projector for you? We’ve rounded up all the best projector deals happening right now. It’s hard to find something as high quality as the Vava 4K Projector UHD Ultra-Short Throw Laser Smart TV though.Right now, using the code HOORAY, you can save $280. The Rolls-Royce of projectors can be yours for $2,520, down from a regular price of $2,800.