Hurry! Xbox Live Gold is on sale starting at only $5 right now

Playing a game online is the perfect way of feeling better about being stuck indoors right now. It means you can socialize with your friends and maybe even make some new ones along the way. Xbox 360 and Xbox One owners will need an Xbox Live Gold membership to do it, and CDKeys has some great offers right now headlined by a 12-month subscription for only $56, down from the usual $60.

After something a little more short term? One of these other Xbox Live Gold deals could be a better fit:

An Xbox Live Gold membership is required to play online on your Xbox system but it’s worth the expense. For the price, you get a solidly reliable system that means there are always servers to play on at any point of the day or night, plus downtime is kept to a minimum. Microsoft prides itself on providing thousands of dedicated servers that offer low lag and a cheat-free experience. Thanks to being controlled via Xbox Live Gold, you’ll never have to worry about coming across cheats as it’s a safely locked-down system. It’s perfect for when you want to lose yourself to Fortnite for the rest of the night or team up with buddies in Call of Duty: Warzone.

An Xbox Live Gold membership also provides you with Games with Gold – a membership benefit that delivers free games twice a month that are yours to keep forever. Even if you cancel your Xbox Live membership, you still get to keep the games so it’s worthwhile checking out what’s new throughout the month. Titles include a mixture of well known retail titles, as well as hidden gems from the Xbox digital store.

Finally, you also get exclusive access to weekly sales which can add up to 75% off game purchases. It’s another useful deal that means it’s a great idea to subscribe to Xbox Live Gold, as well as check out regular digital sales to see what you can grab for a low price.

Whatever length you choose, Xbox Live Gold is sure to make your gaming time a little more exciting during those days where you’re stuck indoors and keen to be entertained.