Hyundai recalls 2020 Sonata and Nexo to fix parking assist software

South Korean carmaker Hyundai has issued a safety recall for the 2020 Sonata sedan and Nexo fuel-cell SUV. According to the recall notice filed with the NHTSA, both the 2020 Sonata and Nexo have minor software problems with the ‘smart park’ remote parking assistance feature. This issue may cause the vehicle to move unintentionally upon activating the Smart Parking Assist Technology.

The latest Hyundai safety recall affects nearly 12,000 units of the Sonata and Nexo. The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration defines the problem as an error in the software programming of the standard Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) feature. Apparently, the software may fail to prevent the vehicle from moving upon detecting a malfunction in the RSPA.

In other words, the problem may cause the vehicle to move involuntarily upon activating the RSPA feature, thereby increasing the chances of a crash. Least to say, you don’t want this from happening as you demonstrate the smart parking assist feature to your buddies at the parking lot.

Hyundai’s new Remote Smart Parking Assist allows the Sonata and Nexo to park itself in tight spaces without driver intervention – or even without a driver behind the wheel. The system is active after pushing a button inside the car or by using the remote-operated key fob.

Hyundai will fix the problem by reprogramming the RSPA software free of charge beginning June 4, 2020. Affected owners should refer to the NHTSA website to check if their respective Sonatas and Nexos are affected by this safety recall. Thankfully, there were no prior injuries or accidents to report from this software issue. We reckon the Sonata is affected the most since the Nexo is only sold in California as of this writing.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata is an all-new midsize sedan offering unique styling elements and a bevy of new tech. This includes a new ‘smaht pack’ system which Hyundai featured in a new Super Bowl ad earlier this year. Apparently, smart parking assist is only offered on the high-end Sonata Limited trim while the feature is standard in the Nexo fuel-cell SUV.

Hyundai is set to notify all affected owners regarding the latest safety recall. If you happen to own a new Sonata Limited or Nexo SUV, you can get in touch with Hyundai customer service to schedule a repair. The number for this Hyundai safety recall is 191.