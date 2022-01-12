I bought an Xbox so I wouldn’t have to play with PC cheaters, but now I’m stuck with them.

I purchased an Xbox in order to avoid PC cheaters, but now I’m forced to play with them.

Xbox HALO players are furious at being forced to play with PC cheaters.

While crossplay was initially praised for allowing gamers to play together across platforms, the lack of an opt-out option is causing a lot of annoyance.

“I bought an Xbox [because]I never want to play in lobbies full of hackers, or even one hacker,” a frustrated redditor wrote in a thread they started.

“PC vs. PC, console vs. console, end of story.”

“Crossplay offers absolutely nothing to console players.”

Cheaters and the difference in input are the two main issues with crossplay between PC and console players.

If you play with a mouse and keyboard, you will have an advantage over someone who plays with a controller.

Call of Duty: Warzone, Halo Infinite, and Battlefield 2042 have all had forced crossplay.

For PlayStation players, the latter has the option to opt out of crossplay, but Xbox players haven’t had the same luck.

After gamers expressed dissatisfaction with the option, the developers added it a few weeks later.

What irritates people the most is that Xbox CEO Phil Spencer has previously acknowledged this, even saying that a situation like this would never occur.

“I’ll never force someone who is using a controller or a mouse and keyboard in our games to play against someone who is using a different control scheme,” he said in a 2016 press conference (via GameSpot).

“The rotation speed of the mouse and keyboard is faster than that of the controller.

You’ll lose, we’re sure of it.”

But that’s exactly what’s going on right now, and Xbox users are understandably irritated.

Another redditor lamented, “Forced crossplay is unfair as an average xbox halo player.”

“Why should I be playing against these crazy people who make 360 no scope headshots?” they ask in their post.

You only have to go to Reddit to see reams of posts criticizing Xbox for not allowing players to opt out.

We don’t know if we’ll see opt-out options in Halo or Warzone, but the vast majority of players want them.

The answer to today’s Wordle puzzle has enraged the British public.

Here’s how I made (dollar)5,000 playing The Sandbox metaverse game.

Fill your Wordle void with this clone game with ‘infinite’ puzzles.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at Infosurhoy.