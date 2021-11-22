I discovered a brilliant Facebook Messenger trick that prevents people from reading your messages.

I discovered a brilliant Facebook Messenger tip that prevents others from reading your messages.

User @stuniiapp explained how to encrypt private conversations with a Face ID scan in a recent post to her 525,000 followers.

Face ID is Apple’s facial recognition system, which is integrated into iOS and can be used to unlock your phone and access other sensitive information.

When you use Face ID to open Messenger, you make it much less likely that someone else can read your messages.

@stuniiapp implied in her video that not many people are aware of the trick.

To secure your conversations, first open the Messenger app.

In the top left corner of your screen, tap your profile picture icon.

Tap Privacy andgt; App lock from here.

So that the toggle turns green, tap Require Face ID.

Your iPhone will now require a Face ID scan every time you open the Messenger app to view your messages.

It means that if someone gets their hands on your phone, they won’t be able to snoop through your messages without your permission.

You can control how often the app requires a Face ID unlock once it has been activated.

They range from the last time you used Messenger to an hour after you last used it.

You can lock the app with a passcode instead of scanning your mug every time you open it if you don’t want to scan it every time you open it.

The trick also works on Android if you have a phone with a face recognition system.

It’s worth noting that while Messenger is locked, you can still reply to messages from notifications and answer Messenger calls.

Users marveled at the simple security trick in the comments beneath @stuniiapp’s video.

“This is a gooden tbf,” one person said.

“You’re right, I didn’t know that!” said another.

