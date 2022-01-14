I discovered a brilliant WhatsApp trick that allows you to delete messages even if they are blocked in the chat.

I discovered a brilliant WhatsApp hack that allows you to delete messages even if they are blocked in the chat.

A FAMOUS TikTok video has revealed a method for deleting old WhatsApp messages for everyone.

Fans of the app will recall that you only have a limited time to delete a message for everyone in a chat before it is permanently deleted.

In a popular short clip, TikToker @trphotographer demonstrates the WhatsApp trick on her iPhone.

Other videos on TikTok have also explained the trick.

“Do you want to delete a message on WhatsApp for everyone but you can only delete for yourself?” says the TikToker.

She begins by turning off WhatsApp and turning on Airplane Mode on her phone.

She then goes to her iPhone’s settings.

She selects General, followed by Date and Time.

Set your phone’s time and date to before the message you want to delete was sent.

Return to WhatsApp, click on the message, and select “Delete for Everyone” from the drop-down menu.

Remove it before turning off Airplane Mode on your phone.

When you’re finished, make sure to change the time and date on your computer.

In the TikTok video comments, some people praised the trick, while others said it didn’t work for them or on an Android device.

In other news, personalised smart guns, which can only be fired by verified users, may be available to US consumers later this year.

Scientists are attempting to solve the mystery surrounding dozens of gruesome child mummies discovered in an underground tomb in Sicily.

After spotting the fugitive on Google Maps, police were able to apprehend an Italian mafia henchman who had been on the run for 20 years.

Young dinosaurs burst from their shells like baby birds, according to one of the best-preserved fossils ever discovered.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at Infosurhoy.