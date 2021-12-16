I discovered a HIDDEN cave behind a waterfall in Warzone, and it’s full of loot.

I discovered a HIDDEN cave behind a waterfall in Warzone, and it’s brimming with loot.

Caldera has been updated to WARZONE, and it turns out it has a big secret.

The brand new Call of Duty Warzone Pacific map is still being explored by players, and a secret cave is one of the best places to visit.

The cave was discovered by the Sun by chance, but it has also been discovered by other players.

And it’s definitely worth a look – for a variety of reasons.

For starters, it has loot spawns so you can replenish your weapon supply.

It is, however, completely hidden from view, so only those who are aware of it will be able to find it.

As a result, you’ll be able to quickly hide inside the cave if you need to.

If that’s your thing, it could also be a fantastic camping spot.

To the southeast of Power Plant is a cave hidden behind a waterfall.

The right side of the waterfall is inaccessible, so you’ll have to enter from the left side.

Just walk up to it, pass through, and jump up the ledge.

Unfortunately, it isn’t perfect because the cave appears to have only one exit.

So you might be stuck if someone discovers you’re in there.

Enemies could easily push you back using grenades, rockets, and brute force.

Alternatively, you could simply wait for you to be forced to leave before mowing you down.

If you need to duck for cover quickly, it’s a great little-known hiding spot.

It’s also worth noting that it isn’t always a one-exit situation.

There are a lot of mysterious hatches in Warzone that don’t seem to open right now.

One of these hatches is located inside the cave, but it is not yet accessible.

It’s possible that you’ll be able to use these hatches to travel between different parts of Caldera in the future.

After a Scavenger contract box spawned inside the cave, the Sun discovered it by chance.

However, we’ve included a video of the cave from TikTok user @Spartan3319.

