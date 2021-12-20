I discovered an iPhone hack that will tell you if your location is being tracked – find out how to use it right now.

We carry our iPhones with us wherever we go because they are so useful.

In addition, some apps will track our locations as part of their regular operations.

Sharing your live location on WhatsApp, for example, necessitates access to your real-time movements.

In order to provide you with a taxi service, an app like Uber may need to know your location.

However, some apps may be tracking your location for more sinister reasons.

Even if the reason isn’t shady, apps that track your location in the background can drain your battery quickly.

As a result, it’s best to be aware of which apps are tracking your location.

Scott Polderman, a viral TikTok star, shared a brilliant hack for figuring out when your location is being tracked.

When any app tracks your location, it will immediately notify you.

If you suspect an app is rogue – or useless – you can disable location access for it in Settings.

First and foremost, make sure you’re running the most recent version of iOS.

Upgrade to the most recent version by going into Settings andgt; General andgt; Software Update.

Now go back to Settings, then to Privacy, and make sure Location Services is turned on.

To get to System Services, tap it and then scroll all the way down.

This is where you can see which apps have requested location access.

A hollow arrow indicates that an app may receive your location under “certain conditions,” a purple arrow indicates that you’ve been tracked recently, and grey indicates that you’ve been monitored in the last 24 hours.

Go to System Services and scroll all the way down to the bottom.

Toggle the Status Bar Icon to the On position from there.

When a service requests your location, you’ll see the Location Services icon in the status bar.

As a result, an app will never be able to track your movements without a symbol indicating it.

