I discovered the ‘biggest SECRET iPhone hack,’ which makes finding your favorite photos a breeze.

I discovered the ‘biggest SECRET iPhone hack,’ which makes finding your favorite photos a lot easier.

Your iPhone photos are always with you, but finding your favorites can be a challenge.

Thankfully, a TikTok user has demonstrated a simple way to organize your images so they’re easier to locate when you need them.

Megan James expressed her surprise at the ability to add captions to photos in the Photos app in a recent video shared to her 560,000 followers.

Megan, who goes by the handle @megan_a_james, said, “If I’m the last person to figure this out, I’m going to lose it.”

Open your Photos app and tap on the image you want to add a caption to.

Swipe up to see details about the photo, including the time and date it was taken, as well as its location.

Fill in the caption text box with whatever you want.

Adding captions to your iPhone and iPad photos will help you organize them across all of your Apple devices.

They improve the search function and allow you to add context to your favorite photos.

After you’ve added a caption to an image, you can use the Photos app’s search function to look up the keywords later.

For example, you might label every photo taken in your home “home” so you can quickly find photos taken in your humble abode.

You can refine your search even more by including dates, people, and other keywords.

Artificial intelligence is used by Apple to add information to images such as dates and locations.

However, it isn’t always accurate, so making your own labels is a more reliable way to keep track of them.

The Photos app will then search for those keywords.

Open the Photos iOS app and tap the magnifying glass-shaped big Search button in the bottom right-hand corner.

Then, at the top, type something in the search bar.

You can look for a specific object or scene, a specific location or time, or even a specific person’s name (if it’s saved in your Photos app).

And don’t get too worked up about Apple snooping on your photos.

Your iPhone handles all of the processing required to make this work.

As a result, your image data isn’t sent to Apple’s cloud servers to be analyzed for the search feature.

“When you search your photos, your device does all of the face recognition, scene and object detection,” Apple explained.

“Apple uses machine learning to improve your experience, as well as your privacy.”

“We’ve used it to enable image and scene recognition in Photos, among other things, without having to send your data anywhere.”

