I discovered three iPhone tips that will change the way you use your phone.

Three little-known iPhone tricks that make life a little easier have been shared by a TIKTOK star.

User “Roxy” highlighted shortcuts for the phone’s built-in timer, Apple Keyboard, and app switcher in a video posted earlier this year.

The default clock app that comes pre-installed on your iPhone has a built-in countdown timer that you can access through the default clock app.

It comes in handy during workouts and can also serve as a reminder when it’s time to remove your dinner from the oven.

The timer is typically accessed by opening the app and navigating to it using the button at the bottom of the screen.

However, as Roxy, who goes by the screen name “roxanna.rox,” pointed out, there’s a much simpler way to get the tool open.

It’s in the Control Centre, which appears when you drag down from the top right of the screen.

To start a timer, hold the clock icon and tap start.

Roxy also shared a cool Apple Keyboard trick with her 1.1 million TikTok followers.

It allows you to move your cursor around while typing a message in a quick and easy way.

Apple’s default keyboard includes a feature that allows users to easily edit texts without having to worry about their fat thumbs messing things up.

Before moving your thumb up, down, left, or right, tap and hold the space bar.

It will allow you to move the cursor in any direction you move your finger, allowing you to add and remove letters without having to tap where you want to make changes.

If you use a third-party keyboard like Google Keyboard or SwiftKey, the trick won’t work.

Roxy’s final little-known trick makes closing multiple apps at once much easier.

It has to do with the iPhone’s app switcher, which you can get to by swiping up and pausing for a second.

You’ll see a list of all of the apps on your iPhone that are currently open and running in the background.

When in this view, most people are aware that they can close an app by swiping up on it.

Few people are aware that by swiping up with two or three fingers on the screen, you can close multiple apps at once.

