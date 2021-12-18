I found a simple way to choose which apps to delete to free up space on my iPhone storage.

I discovered an easy way to choose which apps to delete to free up space on my iPhone storage.

If your iPhone’s storage space is running low, you can free up space by deleting memory-intensive apps that you rarely use.

Choosing which apps to delete, on the other hand, isn’t always easy – unless you use this trick.

Filling up your iPhone storage is bad for performance and prevents you from taking photos, downloading podcasts, or listening to music.

It’s a good idea to give your phone a good cleaning every now and then to make sure you have plenty of room to play with.

Open your iPhone Settings app and tap “General” andgt; “iPhone Storage” to see which apps you use the least.

You’ll see a summary of what’s taking up the most space on your iPhone, as well as how much space you have left.

You’ll see a list of all your apps ordered by how much space they’re taking up if you scroll down.

If you send a lot of files and keep a lot of chats, messaging apps like WhatsApp will be at the top of your list.

When you click on an app, you’ll be able to see how much space it takes up on its own, as well as how much space the data you’ve saved on it takes up.

Finding and deleting apps that you don’t use is the best option.

Simply tap on the app you want to delete, then select “delete app.”

You can also delete an app from the home screen by tapping and holding it until it jiggles.

Then simply confirm the deletion by clicking the “X” next to it.

You can also choose to “Offload” apps rather than binning them by going back to the “iPhone Storage” section in settings.

This temporarily disables an app without deleting it, freeing up some space on your device.

The app will remain on your home screen, but you’ll have to tap and download it again to use it.

Simply ensure that you have enough storage space to return it when the time comes.

In other news, NASA’s top official has slammed Russia for firing a missile at one of its own satellites, forcing the space station to swerve to avoid colliding with it.

A 75-year-old British man has expressed his displeasure after being duped into sending scammers hundreds of pounds via WhatsApp.

Users of Google Chrome have been advised to delete the browser due to concerns that highly sensitive data is being harvested.

Facebook has also announced that it will change its name to “Meta.”

Do you have a story you’d like to share with Infosurhoy?

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.