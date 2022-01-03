I got to drive the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which is probably the coolest SUV you’ve ever seen.

You’ve probably only seen a few of them on the road, and you’re not sure how to say its name.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, on the other hand, is arguably one of the most stylish SUVs on the market today.

These days, Q7s and X7s are a dime a dozen, so owning an Alfa Romeo is a surefire way to stand out.

In that regard, I tried one for a week in glorious Competizione Red, which certainly helped.

Because this is such a large car, the 3.8-second time from zero to 62 mph is incredible.

It’s not quite a Lamborghini Urus, but it’s about half the price – and about as fast as a family car needs to go anyway.

It’s powered by a 2.6-litre V6 petrol engine that’s very musical.

They’ll hear you even if they don’t see you coming.

The bi-turbo engine produces 510 horsepower, 600 Nm of torque, and a top speed of 176 miles per hour, which seems absurd for a 15.5-foot SUV.

You have an automatic 8-speed transmission, but using the gear paddles behind the steering wheel to control the transmission is much more fun.

After all, this is a Ferrari.

It has four-wheel drive, as you’d expect from an SUV, and real-time torque vectoring helps it handle brilliantly.

The car’s RACE mode is activated by a drive-mode selector labeled with the letter ‘DNA.’

This gives the car more oomph, sharpens the steering, and produces sportier sounds.

You’re taken care of in terms of technology.

Active blind spot tracking (so you don’t change lanes into another vehicle and ruin that nice paint job) and an attention system to warn you if you’re nodding off are among the driver assistance features.

Traffic sign recognition, lane keeping assist, and active cruise control are all features that help make driving on highways more enjoyable.

However, the more time you spend properly driving the car, the more enjoyable it will be.

Inside, there’s an Alfa infotainment system with an 8.8-inch touchscreen that works well.

You can also use Apple CarPlay, which effectively emulates your iPhone on the screen and is always slick.

Two USB ports are provided in the vehicle, which is more than adequate these days.

If you happen to be transporting a trio of people who didn’t bother to charge their phones before your road trip, a wireless charging port is also available.

You can also connect to Alfa Romeo’s app and monitor your car from anywhere if you’re a true techie.

This includes checking fuel levels and even tyre pressure monitoring.

An optional Harman Kardon sound system was installed in the model I drove.

It sounded fantastic, with thumping bass and plenty of clarity and volume to break through the background noise.

