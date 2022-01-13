I spent (dollar)2.4 million on a digital plot in Decentraland, which is now worth five times that amount.

I spent (dollar)2.4 million on a digital plot in Decentraland, which is now worth five times as much.

DECENTRALAND is one of the most popular metaverse games, and investors are flocking to the game’s digital real estate.

Andrew Kiguel is the CEO of Tokens.com, and his company’s subsidiary, Metaverse Group, spent a record-breaking (dollar)2.4 million on land in the game last year.

According to Kiguel, the price of digital real estate has increased by “400% to 500% in the last few months,” according to CNBC.

The land owned by Metaverse Group is 6,090 virtual square feet in size and is divided into 116 smaller parcels, each measuring 52.5 square feet.

The land will host fashion shows and digital stores and will be located in Decentraland’s Fashion Street district, which is home to brands such as Gucci, Prada, and Ralph Lauren.

In November of last year, the plot was sold on the NFT platform OpenSea for 618K MANA.

In November, the MANA token of Decentraland reached an all-time high of (dollar)5.41, but has since fallen to (dollar)3.

Land, on the other hand, remains a very valuable commodity, particularly near areas where players spawn into the game.

The plazas (basically spawn points where players first enter the game) in Decentraland are not for sale, but the surrounding land is.

Increased foot traffic means more eyes on your brand, as well as more sales and marketing opportunities.

Additional NFTs may be available as a result of owning land in the metaverse.

The Sandbox’s play-to-earn component, for example, isn’t available to the general public yet, but it does raffle off spots in closed alphas.

Landowners are given one entry for each piece of land they own, with one lucky landowner winning $5,000 in just a few hours.

Cryptocurrency is a risky venture, as is investing in anything digital that could theoretically be turned off without warning, stealing your money.

So, before you decide to take the plunge, always do your own research and think about your financial situation.

