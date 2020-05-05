“I would like to remind you that May 1st has always been a mobilization, not a celebration”

This is an unprecedented May 1st, without rallies. However, the world of work is very worried. “There is a lot going on at the moment. But what worries me most is that we expose workers by calling them back to work from May 11, putting children in school and therefore taking risks, assures Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the president of the group La France insoumise ((LFI) at the National Assembly, live from 8 p.m. They themselves are taking risks because not everyone will have a mask “. Thus, the politician calls on workers to organize collectives at their workplace to decide on the best sanitary conditions.



“I would like to recall that May 1 has always been a mobilization, and not a celebration, for the reduction of working time. There is something disgusting to see the President of the Republic come to speak about ‘bickering’ on this subject “, believes Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Aid for small businesses, the partial unemployment scheme, etc. For the leader of LFI, the devices deployed during confinement, as well as paid holidays, retirement, reduction in working hours during the day, or even Social Security, were obtained thanks to mobilizations. “All of this was acquired only through struggle”, he insists.

