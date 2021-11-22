If you have a Google account, you should immediately check your password.

If you have a Google account, you should check your password right away.

A list of the most commonly used passwords has been made public, and using any of them could result in your account being hacked in seconds.

If someone gains access to your email, they can use it to gain access to many of your other online accounts as well.

As a result, you must ensure that your email password is extremely difficult to guess.

If you’re a frequent internet user, you probably have dozens of accounts.

And remembering them all is becoming increasingly difficult unless you use simple passwords – or a password manager.

Hackers prey on people who re-use passwords or use common words in their passwords.

NordPass has now released a report that details the most commonly used passwords.

“123456” is the worst, followed by “123456789” and “12345”.

Then there’s “qwerty,” which comes in fourth, and the dreaded “password,” which comes in fifth.

Hundreds of millions of times, these passwords have been re-used all over the world.

So, if you use any of them, hackers could gain access to your accounts in “under a second.”

NordPass defined a complex password as one that contains at least 12 characters and a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

“The easiest and quickest way to create complex passwords is to use a password generator.”

The worst 50 passwords can be found at the bottom of this article.

The first step is to see if any of your accounts have already been hacked.

HaveIBeenPwned.com allows you to do this.

This keeps track of major passwordlogin leaks and allows you to compare your email or phone number to them.

Although it doesn’t have access to every leak that’s ever happened, it’s a great way to see if you’ve been hacked.

You should also use a Password Manager to keep track of all of your passwords.

Google Chrome already has a system like this.

Apple users already have a built-in system called iCloud Keychain and Safari Strong Passwords that can help them with this.

The passwords you type on your phone are remembered by iCloud Keychain, which encrypts them and stores them in the cloud.

As a result, you can create very strong passwords without having to remember them because your phone will automatically enter them when you log in.

Apple explains, “iCloud Keychain remembers things so you don’t have to.”

“It auto-fills your information on any device you approve, including Safari usernames and passwords, credit cards, Wi-Fi networks, and social log-ins.”

“Passwords and credit card information are stored in iCloud Keychain…

