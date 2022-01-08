If your friends are talking about you on WhatsApp, you’ll get a notification.

DO YOU EVER WONDER IF PEOPLE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT YOU?

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will alert you to upcoming events.

Unfortunately, it won’t be able to detect if someone is talking behind your back about you, which would be a useful feature.

Instead, Meta, the tech giant, is working on a better way to notify you when you’ve been mentioned in a chat you’re a part of.

It essentially improves the utility of notifications over what they are currently.

As a result of the change, you’ll have a better idea of who has mentioned or responded to you in groups.

Previously, you would only receive a text-only alert.

The person’s profile photo, however, will now appear in the notification.

It’s a minor tweak that will provide users with a quick update on who is talking to – or about – them.

The change is part of a larger new feature that’s currently in beta testing and aims to make notifications more informative in general.

WABetaInfo has demonstrated the functionality of the new notification system.

Only a few beta testers on iOS 15 have seen it so far.

We have no idea if it will be available on Android as well.

In fact, it’s so early in the development process that WhatsApp may decide against pursuing it.

It will be the first change to the app in 2022 if it launches soon.

In recent months, the platform has undergone a number of changes.

It finally listened to fans and added a voice messaging preview feature in December.

It also started letting users set self-destruct timers for all of their chats.

That is, after a set amount of time, all texts will be automatically deleted.

Make sure your WhatsApp settings are in the best possible shape for the coming year until the new profile photo tweak launches.

