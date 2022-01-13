If your iPhone is slowing down, try this simple hack to improve the speed and battery life of your device.

If your iPhone is slowing down, try this simple trick to increase the speed and battery life of your device.

NO ONE wants a sluggish smartphone, but it’s a common occurrence.

Slowdown is something we’ve come to accept after a few years with the same phone, but it’d be a bummer if it happened on a new purchase.

That’s exactly what happened to one Reddit user shortly after receiving an iPhone 13.

They noticed that their device was only using about half of its capacity.

But, thankfully, they figured out a clever way to get things moving again.

All you have to do now is force the computer to restart.

Force rebooting is not the same as turning off the computer.

Instead, everything is reset properly.

So, before you proceed, double-check that everything is saved; otherwise, it will be lost.

While forced reboots are safe, Apple recommends using them only as a last resort if a normal restart doesn’t solve the problem.

So, once you’re ready, press and quickly release the volume up button, then the volume down button, before pressing and holding the side button.

Hold down the side button until the Apple logo appears, then release it.

Now that your phone has been refreshed, it should run a little faster.

Not only the iPhone 13, but also older iPhones can be used for this trick.

